Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Will Rajat accept Savi's love for daughter Sai or misunderstand her pure intentions?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most beloved daily soaps on Indian television screens. The intriguing storyline and unexpected twists and turns have kept the audience engaged. After seven years leap, Bhavika Sharma's character Savi is seen playing the role of a teacher. Savi has formed a close connection with her student Sai.

Savi's concern and fondness for her student Sai is not liked by Sai's father Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj). Now, the makers have released a new promo for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo:

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin giving loyal fans a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show. In this promo, we see Isha praising Savi (Bhavika Sharma) in front of guests and assuring them that Savi can be a great daughter-in-law. Savi arrives and tells the truth about her infertility to the guests. Savi informs that she can never be a mother.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo here-

Meanwhile, Rajat's mother advises him to settle down again as his daughter Sai needs a mother. Rajat mentions that every woman is interested in his money and he has not found anyone who can give a mother's love to his daughter. Later, Savi and Isha meet Sai. Rajat arrives and drags his daughter Sai away from Savi. Rajat accuses Savi of faking her fondness for his daughter Sai.

Advertisement

He mentions that even Savi has an eye on his money and only because of that she is pretending to have a fondness towards his daughter.

The caption of this promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reads, "Maa na banne ke dukh se gujar rahi hai Savi, to dusri ore Rajat jinse bhi milta hai unn mein nahin dikhti Sai ke Maa ki chhavi? Kya wo donon ek-dusre ka dukh samajh paayenge? Kya Sai kam kar paayegi inke beech ki dooriyan? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, #Mahasaptah, iss Budhvaar se, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a seven-year leap last week. Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, and many other actors' journey ended on the show midway as the show underwent a leap. Shakti Arora, who essayed Ishaan, was shown dead before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap.

Advertisement

Before the leap, Savi and Ishaan had gotten married. After Ishaan's death, Savi is Ishaan's widow. Savi can't be a mother as she was shot in her stomach. Savi is currently staying with Ishaan's parents and they are in search for a suitable man for Savi.

Currently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj play the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra on shooting climax sequence; 'Shakti Arora and I gave it our all'