Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo: Will Sai-Virat solve their differences and get back together?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma, is among the top-rated shows airing on television screens. The show has hooked the attention of the audience for a while now and continues to do so by delivering engaging content. Its sudden twists and turns and high-octane drama are loved by the viewers. Now, in 'June ka Junoon' month the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are all set to introduce a new unexpected twist in the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s new promo:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Ayesha Singh aka Sai saying, “Pyaar aur farz ke raha pe chalte hue meri aur Virat ki zindagi mei jaane kitne mod aaye, par aakhir kar humare raaste ek ho hi gaye. Umeed hai ab hum kabhi judaa nahi hoge.”

The caption of this promo read, “Pyaar aur farz ki chunautiyaan paar karke aakhir Sai aur Virat aa rahe hain saath! Lekin kya inki kahani legi ek naya mod? Dekhiye #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, #JuneKaJunoon, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s new promo here-

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Satya (essayed by Harshad).

The show recently witnessed the exit of Aishwarya Sharma who essayed the role of Patralekha. Post her exit, Aishwarya is busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa.

Speaking of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

