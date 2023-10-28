Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: With Reeva returning in Ishaan's life, will he finally confess his love for Savi? WATCH

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has undergone a generation gap, but the new cast has been able to maintain the legacy of the previous cast. The fans have shown them a lot of love, and the show is also doing very well on the TRPs. The love story between Ishaan (played by Shakti Arora) and Savi (played by Bhavika Sharma) has just begun to blossom, but someone from Ishaan's past is about to return. In the coming week, we will see that Savi and Ishaan's love story may end before it even begins.

Ishaan's former love Reeva returns; will Savi and Ishaan's love story end?

The upcoming week of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to have a shocking twist. The promo for the upcoming episode shows Ishaan surprising Savi on her birthday and preparing to confess his love to her. However, he is interrupted by a call from Reeva, who tells him that she is returning to him.

A flashback reveals that Reeva and Ishaan once had a strong bond of love, which was severed when she left him.

Will Reeva's return into Ishaan's life will make Savi and Ishaan's bond weak? Will Ishaan accept his love for Reeva back into his life? The coming week is going to be interesting for the viewers, so stay tight fans.

In the previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan slams some papers down in front of Savi and tells her that she has lost a golden opportunity for her academy and for her dream. Savi asks him to give her a chance to explain, but he shouts at her and asks her what she thinks of herself.

In a fit of rage, Ishaan tells Savi that the authorities contacted him and her, but she was too busy doing something more important than her career. He refuses to let her explain and shuns her by saying that she has put the entire reputation of the academy at stake. He calls her irresponsible, even though he knows that she has an exam and is enjoying herself.

Ishaan says to Savi that she is a bright student but does have a passion for doing something for the country. Ishaan is hurt and says that he is disappointed in her. Savi is deeply hurt after Ishaan tells her that making her student was a mistake and now regrets it.

