Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi and Ishaan come closer; Durva-Ayush's next big conspiracy

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is slowly and steadily heading towards Savi and Ishaan's much awaited love story. In the previous episode, Savi exposed Durva's to-be groom which resulted in a major ruckus. However, Ishaan's family still doesn't like Savi and wants him to stay away from her. In the upcoming episodes, Savi and Ishaan will be seen coming closer while Durva and Ayush continue to plan conspiracies against Savi.

Savi and Ishan's accidental romance

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and other students of the institute get busy with the painting competition. Ishaan inspects and supervises the paintings. He reaches Savi's group's station to check their painting. Savi paints the canvas by climbing on a ladder. As Ishaan takes her name, she loses her balance and falls in Ishaan's arms. The duo share an accidental close moment.

Other students feel romantic seeing the duo in that position and it angers Durva.

Durva fumes seeing her brother holding Savi in his arms and video calls Aai saheb. She receives the call and sees Savi and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) in a compromising position and gets miffed. Bhosale family is against Savi and doesn't want her to be in touch with Ishaan.

Durva and Ayush's plan to defeat Savi in the painting competition

While Savi and other students brainstorm and use their talents to paint, Ayush makes a master plan to call a popular graffiti artist. He somehow gets her in his group instead of Sara and asks her to paint for his group, so that because of her professional work, they can win the competition.

Meanwhile, Savi gets inspiration for her painting. She decides to paint the canvas around the concept of 'Majhi Aai' (My Mother). It will be interesting to see if Savi will be able to win the competition or not. Will Ayush and Durva's cheating get caught? Only time will reveal.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features popular actors like Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Manasvi Salve, and Bharti Patil among others.

