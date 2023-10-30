Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi breaks mentor-student relationship with Ishaan; will they become friends?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has smoothly taken an interesting turn, giving a new arc to Ishaan and Savi's relationship. Ishaan misunderstood Savi and slammed her unnecessarily. Now, Savi has decided to not take the guidance of Ishaan as a mentor. She expresses her thoughts to Ishaan and tells him that he can not be her mentor.

Savi breaks the mentor-student relationship with Ishaan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As per the video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shared by the channel, Savi seems quite angry at Ishaan for misunderstanding her. It so happened that Savi was busy with a personal emergency and that's the reason she didn't appear for an exam. This left Ishaan flabergasted. He was also manipulated into thinking that Savi doesn't deserve his guidance. In a fit of rage, Ishaan lashes out at Savi and asks her to leave his office.

After realizing his mistake, Ishaan apologizes to Savi but she seems to be in no mood to let the incident pass. She tells Ishaan that he can not become her teacher.

Watch the video here

Savi tells Ishaan (Shakti Arora) that a true mentor is someone who understands the students and punishes them if they do anything wrong. However, before punishing them, a true mentor asks the student about the reason behind the mistake. A great mentor doesn't punish the student without learning their side of the story. She announces that they can not have a mentor-student relationship and shouldn't talk about the same.

Ishaan asks the students to take his help as a friend

After knowing that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is so angry with him, Ishaan thinks of making things right with her. Later, in the class, Savi announces about the cultural event while Ishaan enters the class and informs the students about an interesting essay writing competition. He also tells everyone that they can take his help, not as a mentor, but as a friend. Savi looks at Ishaan.

It will be interesting to see if Ishaan and Savi will head towards being friends in the upcoming episodes of the show.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi takes Maa Durga's avatar to teach Kiran a lesson