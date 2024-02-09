Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around the news of Savi and Ishaan's marriage getting leaked in the Bhosale Institute. Ishaan's family was planning to announce their wedding in a grand manner before anybody would know about it.

After learning about the marriage news, Savi's collegemates blame her.

Savi gets humiliated in college

Savi's colleagues and classmates call her out for eyeing Ishaan Bhosale and executing a plan to marry him. They call her a gold digger and accuse her of hurting their favorite teacher Reeva as Ishaan was earlier supposed to marry Reeva. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) walks out without giving a reply to them and they start throwing tomatoes at her and chanting 'gold digger'. Just when a tomato was about to hit Savi's face, Ishaan entered the scene and caught one in his hand heroically coming to Savi's rescue.

Have a look at the scene from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-

Ishaan schools college students

Ishaan (Shakti Arora) sees Savi in pain and asks her if she is fine. Reeva sees concern for Savi in Ishaan's eyes and feels agitated. Ishaan scolds the students for their behavior and tells them how uncivilized they behave with Savi without knowing her side of the story. A student tells Ishaan that Savi has hurt her teacher and thus they are bound to react. Ishaan tells her that she doesn't know the entire truth.

Savi questions her friends

Furthermore, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi sarcastically tells Ishaan that the students are right and she is indeed a gold digger who planned to get her family killed only to marry him. She tells him that she herself planned the death of her close ones, however, her sister Harini survived, but she managed to make her slip through a coma.

Savi then questions her friends for not thinking about her and considering her feelings before agreeing to what Ayush, Durva, and other students were calling her. She tells them that Ayush and Durva's gang were always against her and she doesn't expect anything from them. But her friends turning their backs on her is what hurt her more.

