Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi is blamed for Harini's miscarriage

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Savi trying to sort out things in Harini's life. Harini recently suffered a miscarriage because of Kiran's violent behavior. Savi took a firm stand for Harini and got Kiran arrested. However, Bhavani wants Harini and Kiran to get back together.

Bhavani blames Savi for Harini's miscarriage

In the upcoming episodes, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) comes to Harini's house where Bhavani reprimands Harini for spoiling her own house. She states that Harini was influenced by Savi and gave preference to her hobbies leading her to ignore her husband Kiran. She mentioned that Savi learns things from Isha and teaches the same things to Harini which is why her life has been spoiled.

Bhavani states that Harini didn't lose her baby because of Kiran. She lost her baby because of Savi's influence. She also announces that Kiran wasn't the first one to raise his hand on Harini. It was her who got violent first. Bhavani assures Kiran's parents that he will soon be released as Harini will take the case back.

Savi takes a stand for Harini

Furthermore, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavani asks Harini to consider Savi dead, just like her, and concentrate on mending ways with her husband. Savi gets agitated. Bhavani tells Harini to retract the case against Kiran. Savi announces that Harini will not take the case back. This leaves Bhavani miffed and she raises her hand to slap Savi but Savi stops her from hitting her. It will be interesting to see how Savi will get justice for Harini.

Savi neglects her exams

While Savi is engrossed in her personal life issues, she forgets about the exam that she has to appear for. If she doesn't take the exam, she will be blacklisted for a year. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) is angry at Savi for being ignorant and taking her dreams to become an IAS officer so lightly. Ishaan is unaware of the issues that Savi is going through.