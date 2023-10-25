Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi takes Maa Durga's avatar to teach Kiran a lesson

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Ishaan realizing Savi's caliber and guiding her to make her dreams come true. He also feels Savi can take Bhosale Institute to new heights. In the upcoming episodes, the show will feature Navratri celebrations.

A major twist in Navratri celebrations in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Navratri celebrations will take place at Bhosale Institute wherein Ishaan will be seen learning dandiya and Garba techniques. Savi has looked after the preparations for the event as she is the cultural secretary of the college.

Amidst the dandiya night, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) takes the avatar of Maa Durga to teach a lesson to Kiran. Kiran had physically assaulted Harini, causing her to suffer a miscarriage. Savi pushes down Kiran and points a trishul at him, saying he had done harm and must face the consequences. Savi then has Kiran arrested for the attack on Harini.

Savi rushes for Harini's rescue

After getting Kiran arrested, Savi rushes to the hospital to find Harini and be there for her during this tiring time. She finds out that Harini isn't in her hospital room. Savi panics and searches for her. She finally finds Harini at the terrace where she stands at the edge of the window, all set to jump. Savi calms her down and tells her that it isn't the end of her life and that she should stay strong and face the challenges that life has thrown at her.

Savi proved as a negligent student

Amidst problems in her personal life, Savi is unable to attend Ishaan's (Shakti Arora) calls. She has an exam to take and now Ishaan is in a fix as Savi can be blacklisted for a year if she doesn't appear for the exam. He begins having doubts, thinking if he made a mistake by trusting Savi and her caliber.

