Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set charred after major fire breaks out; Deets Inside

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top-rated shows airing on television screens. Today, March 10, in an unfortunate incident, the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin caught fire at 4 pm in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai. Reportedly, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the show while the shooting was going on. There was an upcoming sequence in the show in which the house catches fire but unfortunately, things went out of control and the fire engulfed the entire set. There was no fire safety equipment present on the sets when the fire broke out.

Destruction caused by the fire:

According to the India Today report, the fire that caught Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spread to nearby sets also. The sets Teri Meri Dooriyaan and Ajooni have been reportedly affected by the fire. It is also said that 2000 people were present on the sets when the accident took place. As reported by Etimes TV, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed the unfortunate incident. The fire brigade was called immediately when the fire broke out.

After this five fire engines reached the sets of the show and the fire was brought under control. As of now, no casualties have been reported. However, there is a lot of confusion around the place as many shootings were happening in the same area. Etimes TV got in touch with a unit member of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin who told the publication about what happened. The source informed that the unfortunate incident took place while shooting for a sequence where the house catches fire and the actors try to barge into the house. Unfortunately, the fire spread in no time and the whole set was gutted.

As soon as the fire broke out all were evacuated from the premise but all are still standing outside the sets. The crew is waiting for the fire to be doused so that they can collect their belongings which are still inside the rooms in the sets. The source also informed the portal that everyone is in a state of panic and have shaken up by the fire on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Patralekha (essayed by Aishwarya). The show airs everday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sacchin Shrof gets remarried at 43, Neil Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Simple Kaul and more attend his wedding; PICS