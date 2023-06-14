Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma to play lead roles after generation leap? Find out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring the talented duo Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, has emerged as one of the highest-rated television shows captivating audiences across screens. With its gripping storyline and compelling content, the show has successfully captured the attention of viewers and continues to keep them hooked. Now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to take a leap of 20 years and several celebs have been approached to play the lead in the show.

Shakti Arora to star in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Shakti Arora, who was last seen playing the lead in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to be back on the screens. According to the ETimes TV report, Shakti Arora has been roped in to play the protagonist role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and will be seen in the post-leap episodes. On the other hand, the report also suggests that Maddam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Gulia Singh have been roped in to play the female lead in the show.

Rekha to introduce the new cast of the show:

A source close to the show informed the portal that legendary Bollywood actress, Rekha, might introduce the new cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and the makers are in talks with her. For the uninformed, Rekha also introduced the first leads of the show that is Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma.

Watch the video here-

Post the generation leap, the story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will revolve around two female leads and a male lead. The source informed the publication that the promos featuring the new actors would be shot soon. The current lead actors that are Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora will not be a part of the show post-leap.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Satya (essayed by Harshad).

Speaking of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt's fees per episode will make your jaws drop