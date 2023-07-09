Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora shares SHOCKING update as a Python is spotted on sets; Watch

Popular actor Shakti Arora is one of the most talented and loved actors of the entertainment world. After impressing fans with his acting chops in Kundali Bhagya recently, the actor is now busy entertaining the viewers by playing the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Shakti was recently roped in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the generation leap. He essays the role of Ishaan in the show. Shakti has been sharing a glimpse of his new journey with his fans on social media.

Shakti Arora's new post:

A few hours ago, Shakti Arora took to his social media handle and shared a jaw-dropping video with his fans and followers on his Instagram handle. In this clip, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor showed a shocking glimpse of a python getting spotted on the sets of the show. It is seen that the snake catcher is holding on to the python as tries to slither. Sharing this video, Shakti shared a shocking update about the python and in the caption he wrote, "Caught this beauty today on our set and the snake catcher said she has given minimum 150 eggs..and don't worry.. she has been safely released in the forest.."

Watch the video here-

Fans react:

While some fans expressed their concern in the comment section of Shakti's post, others penned hilarious comments. One user wrote, "I think snake wanted to go naagin's set but he came to wrong one" another user wrote, "Snake be like mujhe bhi show me entry chahiye!" another netizen commented, "Hope you all are safe take care" and so on the comments continued.

Update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

After the leap, the show revolves around Savi (Bhavika Sharma), Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva (Sumit Singh). It is seen that Savi lives with Bhavani, her grandparents, and her cousin sister, Nalini. It is seen that Bhavani eagerly wants Savi to get married and doesn't want her to study. On the other hand, Savi wants to fulfil her parent's dream of becoming an IPS officer and struggles to accomplish her dreams. Along with Bhavika, Ishaan, and Sumit, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan have been roped in to play pivotal roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

