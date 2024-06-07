Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to offer high-voltage drama in the coming episodes. The show, which will take a leap soon, is going to end the Bhosale family’s track soon. It is currently revolving around Ishaan, Savi, and a newly introduced character, Bhavar Patil.

While Ishaan and Savi are trying to keep their feelings hidden, they are unable to do so. Ishaan always ends up helping Savi in one or the other way. Amidst all this, Bhavar has entered as Savi’s psycho lover.

The forthcoming installments will witness a major twist in the tale. Ishaan, played by Shakti Arora, will die along with his entire family.

Bhosale family to die in a dreadful accident

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a new student named Suman taking admission in Bhosale Institute. She will pretend to be a poor and helpless girl who has come from a village to study at Pune’s famous Institute.

However, it will later be revealed that Suman is actually a terrorist who has come to Bhosale Institute with a hidden motive. She will connect with Savi and Savi will see an image of herself in Suman.

Suman will try to bond with the staff as well as students of the college so as to carry out her secret mission. While accomplishing her agenda, the girl will end up putting the Bhosale family in danger. They are likely to face a tragic death in an accident.

In the previous installments, viewers witnessed Bhavar aka Karanvir Bohra getting possessive of Savi. He plans to keep Ishaan away from Savi. Bhavar frames Ishaan in a false case and arrests him. On the other hand, Bhavar also deals with Abhijeet in his own way after he sends a marriage proposal to Savi. He gets Abhijeet beaten up by his henchmen and warns him against coming close to Savi.

Take a look at the latest highlight from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered in 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. It presently focuses on the story of the second generation. The show stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in key roles.

The drama series airs every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

