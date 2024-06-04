Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to offer intense drama in the coming episodes. The show, which is rumored to take a leap, is currently revolving around Ishaan, Savi, Reeva, and a newly introduced character, Bhavar Patil.

While Ishaan is struggling to confess his feelings to Savi, Bhavar is also head over heels in love with Savi. The forthcoming installments will witness major clashes between Ishaan and Bhavar. Also, Savi played by Bhavika Sharma is all set to learn about Bhavar’s psycho side.

Abhijeet’s family alleges Savi of beating him

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is heading towards an interesting turn. Bhavar, who is madly in love with Savi, is not ready to distance himself from her. He gets furious at Abhijeet for sending a marriage proposal to Savi.

Consequently, Bhavar sends his henchmen to kidnap Abhijeet. The goons beat Abhijeet badly and warn him to go away from Savi’s life.

Later, Abhijeet’s mother and neighbor hold Savi responsible for his situation. Despite Savi denying any such claims, they file a complaint against her. She gets worried and decides to meet Abhijeet.

Savi arrives at the police station where Abhijeet has already identified the men who have assaulted him. Abhijeet gets scared to see Savi and asks her to leave to avoid further escalating his ordeal.

As police begin to question Savi, Bhavar portrayed by Karanvir Bohra reaches the scene and stands in support of Savi. He tries to show her that nobody except for him can save her. However, Ishaan comes as Savi’s savior and gets her the bail.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began in 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. It presently focuses on the story of the second generation.

After learning about Ishaan’s involvement in her parents’ death, Savi decides to leave him. However, Ishaan essayed by Shakti Arora continues to help her in one way or another.

He also realizes being in love with Savi after separating from her. Though Ishaan and Savi are dying to express their feelings for each other, they are bound by compulsions.

The drama series airs every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

