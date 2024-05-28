Shakti Arora is currently garnering love and appreciation for his portrayal of Ishaan on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He has shined on in his previous projects as well. While his fans already go gaga over his good looks and charming personality, here’s another reason to swoon over the actor. The powerhouse of talent surely proves that his professional aspirations are not just limited to acting.

Shakti Arora’s unknown psychic ability

Shakti Arora was once a Tarot card reader. Yes, you read that right! The actor, who is known for winning hearts with his acting skills, has been into tarot card reading since 2008. Shakti had once mentioned that he would read tarot cards religiously. But it has taken a backseat now owing to his busy work schedule. The Dill Mill Gaye actor used to donate his earnings from Tarot to charity.

Take a look at Shakti Arora’s latest Instagram post:

When Shakti Arora refused to play father on screen

Before joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin alongside Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora was essaying the role of Karan Luthra in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya. However, with the introduction of Leap in the show, he was supposed to play the father to Baseer Ali and Paras Kalnawat. The actor couldn’t continue with his role as he was not keen on playing a father on screen. As a result, he quit the show within 8 months. Shakti Anand replaced him to star opposite Shraddha Arya. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora is the grandson of late veteran actor Chandrashekhar, known for his stints in films like Kati Patang and more. He forayed into acting with the 2006 show Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai. In the same year, Shakti appeared in SonySAB’s Left Right Left.

He played pivotal roles in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein before tasting fame with Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi opposite Radhika Madan in 2014. The actor further gained prominence with Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Kundali Bhagya.

On the personal front, Shakti Arora married his Tere Liye co-star Neha Saxena in 2018. The two have participated together in Nach Baliye 7.

ALSO READ: Mangal Lakshmi fame Deepika Singh reveals why she prefers working on TV; talks about work-life balance