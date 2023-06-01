Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Who will step in to play the lead post-leap? Find out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring the talented duo Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, has emerged as a beloved show on television. Since its beginning, the love triangle plot has garnered praise from the audience, keeping them engaged and entertained. The makers of the show have consistently delivered intriguing twists and turns, ensuring a dedicated viewership. However, in an upcoming development, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to take a generation leap. Post the leap, Ayesha, Neil, and Harshad will reportedly not be a part of the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new lead:

Now according to an India Forums report, a popular actress will be roped in to play the lead role in the show. Reportedly, Banni Chow Home Delivery lead actress Ulka Gupta will be seen essaying the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A source close to the production house told the portal, "Ulka has been approached for the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and she has also done the mock shoot for the same.''

The source also told the portal that even though Ulka Gupta is almost confirmed to play the lead in the show post-leap, things are still in the pipeline and nothing has been confirmed as of now.

According to the source, the upcoming major leap in the show is of utmost importance to both the makers and the channel. Due to the critical nature of this phase, the casting process is currently between the channel and the show's creators.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a highly popular daily soap starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. The storyline revolves around the love triangle involving Sai (played by Ayesha), Virat (played by Neil), and Satya (played by Harshad). Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus every day at 8 pm.

