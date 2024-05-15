Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in lead roles, has been the audience's favorite show ever since it premiered. A few months back Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a generation leap and Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma's track ended on the show. After their exit, Bhavika, Shakti, and Sumit Singh stepped in to play the lead roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to take a leap:

Now, according to Tellychakkar's report, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have decided to take another leap. Yes, as per the portal, Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's show will take a 10 to 12-year leap. Reportedly, actor Karanvir Bohra has also been roped into the show to play an interesting cameo. More details on this update are still awaited.

Current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a major twist unfolded as Ishaan (Shakti Arora) handed over divorce papers to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and asked her to sign them. Savi is devasted to know that Ishaan wants to separate. Ishaan is hurt as he doesn't wish to get divorced but due to their misunderstandings, he was forced to send the papers.

Meanwhile, Akaa Saheb is happy as Savi and Ishaan will get separated and she can then get Ishaan married to Reeva (Sumit Singh). Amidst this, Savi and Ishaan receive news that Harini has regained consciousness after being in a coma. Savi and Ishaan rush to the hospital to meet her.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, the audiences will see Harini playing a pivotal role in building Savi and Ishaan's relationship.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered on October 5, 2020, with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Neil essayed Virat whereas Ayesha played the role of Sai. The lead pair had to quit the show because of the generation leap. Later, Bhavika Sharma was roped in for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Bhavika stars opposite Shakti Arora in the show. She essays the role of Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter) and aims to become an IPS officer. She portrays the role of an ambitious and confident girl who fights every obstacle to achieve her dreams.

