Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma breaks down after seeing Neil Bhatt at airport

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, one of the most loved couples in the television industry had an emotional reunion today at the airport. The Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress returned to Mumbai today after completing the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa. Other contestants, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Arjjit Taneja also returned to the city in the morning today.

Aishwarya Sharma reunites with Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya and Neil enjoy immense popularity as the couple never fails to dish out couple goals. The head-over-heels-in-love couple fell for each other on the sets of Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where they essayed the role of Pakhi and Virat, respectively. After dating for several months, they tied the knot in November 2022. As Aishwarya returned to the airport today, Neil welcomed her ladylove with a bouquet of flowers. Aishwarya wrapped her hands around Neil in a bear hug, and after hugging each other for a long time, Neil kisses her forehead. The video that captures their emotional reunion at the airport is doing the rounds on the internet now. It also shows Neil keeping holding Aishwarya's hands as they make their way out of the airport. Paparazzi can be seen surrounding the couple and capturing their special moment.

Take a look at Aishwarya and Neil's reunion here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 wraps up

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is an adventure-based reality show which is popular among the young audience. The show tests the physical and mental prowess of its participants to the ultimate. In the second week of May, the 14 brave contestants embarked on a journey to Cape Town, South Africa, where they shot the highly anticipated 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. After an intense month-long filming schedule in Cape Town, the production for this adrenaline-fueled reality show has finally concluded. Almost all the contestants arrived in Mumbai in the morning today.

