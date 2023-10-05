Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma celebrates 3 years of Pakhi, shares PICS with Neil Bhatt and others

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian television screens and has gained a dedicated fanbase. Previously, the show starred Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma as the main leads and the story revolved around their love triangle. The actors' exceptional acting prowess and impressive storyline grabbed the attention of the audience quickly and it became one of the top-rated shows. Today, October 5, 2023, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has successfully completed 3 years of being on air.

Aishwarya Sharma celebrates 3 years of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completes three glorious years, the show's former actress Aishwarya Sharma, who essayed the role of Patralekha aka Pakhi, reminisces her journey in the show. Just a few minutes ago, Aishwarya shared several pictures on her Instagram story as she celebrates 3 years of her character and also recalls the time she spent with Neil Bhatt and other co-stars on the sets of the show. Sharing her first picture, she wrote, "3 years of #Pakhi Who made me stronger day by day. Thankyou so much #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmein Thankyou @cockcrowandshaika ent."

She then shared a throwback goofy picture with Neil Bhatt and wrote, "When were not together. But we were together." Aishwarya also reshared a picture with her co-stars Sheetal Maulik and Vihaan Verma and also dropped the poster of the show.

Aishwarya Sharma celebrates 3 years of Pakhi:

Speaking about Aishwarya Sharma's personal life, the actress is currently seen in Rohit Shetty-led Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. She became the first finalist of the stunt-based reality show.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As mentioned earlier, initially, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starred Ayesha Singh (Sai), Neil Bhatt (Virat), and Aishwarya Sharma (Patralekha) in lead roles. The show then took a generation leap and the actors thus took an exit from the show. After the leap, Bhavika Sharma (Savi), Shakti Arora (Ishaan), and Sumit Singh (Reeva) were roped in to play lead roles. Along with them, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan have also been roped in to play pivotal roles.

