Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora and Neil Bhatt to exit the show post leap? Report

The popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. Ever since the news of Aishwarya Sharma making an exit was confirmed, the show has been making headlines. Since it was reported the makers of the show have an impending twist planned owing to the actress's exit. Viewers of the show are curious to know how the show will proceed in the coming days with their favourite actress. Amidst this, reports are doing rounds that the Star Plus show is all set to take a leap.

Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to take a leap

Sources close to the show confirmed that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will take a 20-year leap post Pakhi or Aishwarya Sharma's exit. Although, nothing has been known about how the story will unfold after the leap. As per reports, the show which currently focuses on Sai, Satya and Virat will witness a major change as post the leap, the lead actors, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora, and Ayesha Singh will exit. There has been no official confirmation yet, but Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is likely to revolve around grown-up Vinu and Saavi.

Meanwhile, post exit from Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya is busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa. The actress is having a gala time and she actively shares photos and videos with the other participants. The other participants include Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Anjum Fakih, among others.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles of Sai and Virat. Harshad’s character of Dr. Satya was introduced only recently to play the love interest of Sai. Saavi essays the role of Neil Bhatt aka ACP Virat Chavan's daughter. It is one of the most successful shows and can be watched from Monday to Saturday at 8 p.m.

