Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh is happy that her character is coming to end; Here’s Why

The popular TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. While Aishwarya Sharma took her exit to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, it was recently reported the show would take a 20 years generation leap. Post the leap, the lead characters will exit the show. Even since it was reported, speculations have been going on about the new faces to be introduced in the show. The audience cannot wait to see how the makers take the story forward.

Ayesha Singh on her character coming to an end

Ayesha Singh who is popular for her character of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will also take an exit post the leap. To date, the story revolved around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Satya (essayed by Harshad). Recently, the actress reacted to her character coming to an end and she is glad how things turned out. Talking about Sai, she shared, "Well, when the first time I came to know, I had mixed emotions. In the past few episodes I was unable to understand how the track had been unfolding, because, Sai was taking decisions which were opposite to her character. Sai has been very wise and strong headed, she would never say a lot of things which were shown in the show. So, somewhere deep in my heart, I thought it made sense for the character to end."

The actress also shared that she feels it's best for a character to come to an end instead of leading in the wrong direction. Talking about her feelings, Ayesha said, "So I was happy that it was coming to a halt because a new story awaits. Obviously you feel bad after giving a show your all, I felt all the loose ends will come together, but again thats a different take all together. I was fine with it, I thought maybe this is how it was supposed to be. I thought it was better to take no calls instead of taking the wrong calls."

Speaking of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

