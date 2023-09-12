Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh leaves you mesmerized with her surreal look in red lehenga

Ayesha Singh is one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi TV industry. She has been entertaining us over the years with her fantastic performances and has by far earned a dedicated fan base. Her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was truly remarkable, and fans adore her work in it. The actress essayed the role of Sai for more than two years and made a place in the hearts of the viewers. Ayesha also maintains an active social media presence and shares what she is up to with her fans.

Ayesha Singh looks stunning as she shares photos in a red lehenga

It's not just her acting that's impressive; Ayesha also manages to wow her fans on social media. When the actress drops stunning photos and videos, it's a visual treat that the internet can't get enough of. This time, Singh has got us all swooning in a gorgeous red outfit, and we can't stop crushing on her. Taking to social media, the actress dropped a series of photos where she is seen decked in a red heavily embellished lehenga. The actress completed the look with Kundan jewelry- necklace, mang tikka, headgear, bangles, ring, nose pin, and earrings. The green stone on the jewelry contrasted with the red embellished lehenga.

Check out Ayesha Singh's look here:

In one of the photos, Ayesha Singh wore the red dupatta as a veil, while in another, she wore it as a shrug. The red dupatta also featured embroidered borders. It looked perfect with the heavily decked lehenga. The actress also posed with flowers in her hair. Netizens reacted to the photo and commented on how ravishing she looked.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In June this year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a generational leap bringing an end to Sai and Virat’s passionate love story. The original leads Ayesha, Neil, and Aishwarya decided to make an exit from the popular show to make way for new leads and a fresh storyline. Post leap, the show stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh in the lead roles. The show airs Monday to Saturday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt twin in black, spend ‘precious’ time together