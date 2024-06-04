Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been delivering high-dose drama with its interesting twists. The show, which started four years ago, is currently in its first generational leap with the storyline focusing on the love triangle between Savi, Ishaan and Reeva.

Despite the introduction of major twists in recent times, the drama series has failed to meet the expectations of viewers. Therefore, rumors of the show undergoing a leap have been quite rife for some time. Bhavika Sharma who portrays the female protagonist on the daily soap has responded to all the speculations.

Bhavika Sharma shares her take on leap in GHKKPM

In an interaction with India Forums, Bhavika Sharma first hesitated but then chose to share her stance on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin undergoing a leap. She claimed that she was not aware of any such plans. The actress stated, “I have no idea about the news. We haven't been informed yet.”

As per the reports, the track of Bhavika and Shakti Arora will conclude before the leap. The creators of the show are still finalizing the cast. While Neerja fame Aastha Sharma and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actress Richa Rathore are reportedly competing to play the female part post the leap in the teleserial, Choti Sarrdaarni actor Hitesh Bharadwaj is suggested to step into the shoes of the male lead.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered in 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in central roles.

Presently, the storyline focuses on the second generation. After learning about Ishaan’s involvement in her parents’ death, Savi decides to leave him. However, during the course of their marriage, they develop romantic feelings for each other and are now unable to move on.

They want to confess their love but are helpless due to the circumstances they are in. Amidst all this, Karanvir Bohra has entered the show as Inspector Bhavar Patil. He is obsessed with Savi and can cross any limit to get her love.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

