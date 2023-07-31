Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s former actor Adish Vaidya separates from Revati Lele

Adish Vaidya and Revathi Lele are one of the cutest couples in the industry whose love life is adored by their fans. The two actors first met on the sets of Zindagi Not Out a few years back, and since then there has been no looking back for them. However, to everyone's dismay, Revathi and the former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor have separated recently. Reportedly, Revathi confirmed the news of their separation without giving out much details about the breakup.

Adish Vaidya and Revathi Lele call it quits

Adish Vaidya, who is a well-known actor in the Marathi industry also enjoys popularity as a TV actor. He was in a relationship with Swamini fame actress Revati Lele. However, reports state that they have called it quits for reasons yet not known. While Adish didn't open up about the breakup, Revati said, ''I would like to keep my personal life private and wouldn't want to talk more about it. But it is true that we are no longer together. Although I would like to wish him all the best for his future.''

Take a look at this post Adish shared a few weeks back:

About Adish Vaidya and Revathi Lele's relationship

In 2022, Hindustan Times reported that Adish Vaidya opened up about marriage plans. He said, "Yes, marriage is on the cards and we are considering it for sure. We are thinking of it, maybe by the end of this year or next. We are not married yet but we know we are going to spend the rest of our lives together." The couple has been together for more than five years and it seemed that they enjoyed a stable relationship. Although their projects kept them busy, they often went on vacation to spend time together. Both Adish and Revathi were open about their relationship and uploaded posts with each other on social media.

On the professional front, Adish has been part of many regional shows including Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Apart from this, he has featured in many popular TV shows, including Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin where he essayed the role of Mohit Chavan. In 2021, he quit the show as he didn't get enough screen time as promised to him.

ALSO READ: Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani will soon bounce back at work, updates about mother's health