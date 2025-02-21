Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's former actor Kaveri Priyam purchases swanky car worth more than Rs 11 lakhs; EXCLUSIVE PICS

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's former actress Kaveri Priyam is a popular name in the television industry and has a strong fanbase. Over the years, she has acted in numerous daily soaps and earned a name for herself in the industry. Due to her hard work, dedication, and passion for acting and modeling, Kaveri has achieved several milestones in her career. Today, she added another feather to her cap as she became the proud owner of a swanky car worth Rs 11 lakhs.

Pinkvilla uploaded exclusive photos of Kaveri Priyam , where the actress can be seen welcoming her new car. She was accompanied by her family for the occasion. In the photos, Kaveri can be seen lighting diyas and posing beside her new beast. For this special occasion, she decked up in a brown leather outfit. She also cut a cake with her family to celebrate her achievement. The actress purchased a stylish black Kia car, which costs more than Rs 11 lakhs.

Take a look at the exclusive pictures of Kaveri Priyam-

Kaveri Priyam is a well-known celebrity with over 637k followers on Instagram. She has 814 posts on her account, featuring her modeling pictures, reels, and brand shoots.

Speaking about her career, Kaveri has appeared in cameo roles in numerous shows. However, it was her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke that made her a household name. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai , she portrayed the role of Kuhu Maheshwari Rajvansh.

Advertisement