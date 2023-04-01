Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora REVEALS why he broke up with girlfriend Aparna Kumar

Harshad Arora is one of the most popular television actors who have participated in several reality shows and featured in television dramas. The actor is currently seen essaying the role of Dr. Satya Adhikari in the widely-watched show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor who was in a relationship with his Mayavi Maling co-actor Aparna Kumar broke up in August last year. The pair was loved by fans and their separation created quite a buzz.

Harshad Arora on his breakup with Aparna Kumar

Both Harshad and Aparna are in a happy space professionally at the moment. Recently, Harshad and Aparna opened up about why they chose to go separate ways after four years of being together. In an interview with the Times of India, Harshad shared that they had a lot of differences due to which they decided to call it quits. Fans would be surprised to know that the actor has been single since his breakup.

Harshad shared, “Sometimes relationships don’t last forever. I want to focus only on my career now. I’m too focused on building my career so cannot give the time and investment to a relationship at the moment.” He also added, “It’s best to go separate ways when things are not working out between you. We had a beautiful relationship and we mutually decided to part ways.” Aparna seems to be on the same page with Harshad about this. She said, “It’s important to move on with dignity and that’s what we are doing. Instead of talking about the past, it’s best to move on.”

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles of Sai and Virat. Harshad’s character of Dr. Satya has been introduced recently who will play the love interest of Sai. It is one of the most successful shows and can be watched from Monday to Saturday at 8 p.m.

