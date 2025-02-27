Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Hitesh Bharadwaj recalls borrowing shirt from auto driver, reveals auditioning for this TOP show

Hitesh Bharadwaj became a household name after playing the role of Rajat Thakkar in the hit show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. His stint in the show received immense love from the audience. But did you know Hitesh auditioned for a hit show before giving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin auditions? In a recent interview, Hitesh opened about auditioning for Kanwar Dhillon's character Sachin in Udne Ki Aasha.

While talking to Times Now, Hitesh Bharadwaj confessed to auditioning for Sachin's character in Udne Ki Aasha. He even admitted wanting to play Kanwar Dhillon's character and even praised him. Hitesh praised Kanwar's acting in the show. Further, he disclosed auditing for Udne Ki Aasha and shared, "I had also given an audition for Sachin's character. I also had a meeting with Rahul, sir. I loved this role so much. I even borrowed a shirt from an auto driver to shoot my audition."

Hitesh further shared how somehow things did not work out, and Kanwar Dhillon bagged a role in the show. The actor also shared that he even teases Kanwar for securing his role. Rajat shared that he got the role of Rajat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin two months after he auditioned for Udne Ki Aasha.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame mentioned how he wanted to see who bags the role of Sachi and later learned about Kanwar playing the role.

Speaking about Hitesh Bharadwaj's stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actor was roped in the show opposite Bhavika Sharma. Their on-screen chemistry received immense love on the show. Their track on the show concluded after the show took a leap. Along with Bhavika and Hitesh, the show starred Kaveri Priyam, Pallavi Pradhan, Sheezan Khan, Manasi Salvi, and more in pivotal roles.