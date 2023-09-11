Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma share glimpse of their Dharma-style romance; Watch

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who were last seen together in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, leave no stones unturned to keep their fans entertained off-screen too. The power couple is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment world and has a huge fan following. From creating interesting reels together to expressing love for one another, Aishwarya and Neil always take every chance to shower love on one another. Recently, they jetted off to Switzerland to spend quality time with each other and also shared their whereabouts with their fans on social media.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's new reel:

Just a few hours, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin former actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma shared a glimpse of their Switzerland vacation with their fans and followers on social media. In their new reel, we see the adorable duo romancing on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's hit song Tum Kya Mile amidst the breathtaking view of snow. Aishwarya and Neil look decked up in winter outfits as they recreate this reel in Dharma style. Sharing this video, Neil captioned, "ROMANCE!! @dharmamovies style #saneversion of TUM KYA MILE."

Watch Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's new reel here-

Celebs and fans shower love:

As soon as Neil shared this video on his Instagram, fans left no stone unturned to shower their love on this couple. Several celebs commented on their video like Nyrraa M Banerji wrote, "Oh my my," Sacchin Shrof commented, "Aap dono wahan par movie shoot kar hi lo," and Bhagyashree wrote, "You two (heart emoticon)."

About Neil and Aishwarya's love tale:

While shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma instantly fell in love and decided to tie the knot. The couple had an intimate wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, which was attended by family and close friends. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for friends and family. Legendary actress Rekha had also marked her presence at Neil and Aishwarya's wedding reception.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Sharma is seen in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

