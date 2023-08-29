Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma switch roles as they spend fun time together; Watch

Popular celebrity couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the most well-known and loved duos in the entertainment world. The couple started dating during their stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon tied the knot. Since then, Aishwarya and Neil have been dishing out major couple goals and fans adore their chemistry. From creating interesting reels together to expressing love for one another, Aishwarya and Neil never skip a chance to shower love on one another.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's new video:

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have an active social media presence and often treat their fans and followers by sharing new videos and glamorous images. A few days ago, the duo planned a quick getaway after Aishwarya returned from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot and was seen spending time with friends. Now, Aishwarya has shared a glimpse of their fun time on social media. In this video, we see Neil and Aishwarya have a gala time in the pool, and they switch roles of husband and wife. Their hilarious camaraderie was loved by fans, who quickly flooded the comments section and praised this duo. Sharing this video, Aishwarya wrote, "Do you have a crazy half…??? Sheettuu @sheetalmaulik your laughter."

Watch Aishwarya Sharma's video here-

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma essayed the role of Patralekha, who was an antagonist. Her acting prowess was applauded by the audience and she rose to fame due to her role. On the other hand, Neil played Virat Chavan and starred opposite Ayesha Singh (who played Sai). Within a short span, Neil and Aishwarya fell in love and decided to tie the knot. The couple had an intimate wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, which was attended by family and close friends. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for friends and family. Legendary actress Rekha had also marked her presence at Neil and Aishwarya's wedding reception.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

On the professional front, Aishwarya Sharma is currently seen in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She recently returned from South Africa, and her emotional reunion with Neil at the airport went viral on the internet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sharma REVEALS Neil Bhatt's special surprise post her return