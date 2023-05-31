Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new twist: Will Virat-Sai's daughter grow up to be an IPS officer? Find out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora, is among the top-rated shows airing on television screens. With its captivating storyline and compelling content, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has successfully captured the audience's attention for a considerable period of time. The show continues to enthrall viewers with its unexpected plot twists and intense drama, garnering immense love and support. Reportedly, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a generation leap. Ayesha, Neil, and Harshad will reportedly not be a part of the show post-leap.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new twist:

Now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's makers are all set to make the forthcoming episodes more exciting. According to the India Forums report, (Ayesha Singh) Sai and (Neil Bhatt) Virat's daughter Savi will reportedly grow up to be an IPS officer. The source close to the show told the portal, "Savi will grow up to be a very optimistic girl and will be raised by her 'Aaji' (Kishori Shahane). Inspired by her late father, Virat, Savi holds him in high regard and aspires to follow in his footsteps. It will be seen that Savi will become an IPS officer. However, in the back of her mind, she will always consider her father as the greatest IPS officer ever.'' It will be interesting to see how the makers will keep the audience hooked post-leap.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a highly popular daily soap starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. The storyline revolves around the love triangle involving Sai (played by Ayesha), Virat (played by Neil), and Satya (played by Harshad).

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma, who portrayed the character of Patralekha, exited the show. Currently, she is occupied with the shooting of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus every day at 8 pm.

