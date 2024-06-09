Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's OGs Ayesha Singh and Kishori Shahane aka Sai and Bhavani reunite for girls' day out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the news lately for its apparent leap. The buzz is that the show will undergo a 10-year leap, after which many familiar faces will be seen bidding adieu. While the makers are busy finding apt actors to play various characters in the show, the original cast members, Kishaori Shahane and Ayesha Singh, were seen having a fun time together as they met after a long time.

Kishori Shahane and Ayesha Singh's girls' dayout

Onscreen, Kishori Shahani and Ayesha Singh as Bhavani Chavan and Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, had many fallouts and didn't like each other. However, offscreen, the situation is quite the opposite, as the duo gets along like a house on fire.

While Singh was not keeping well and Shahane was busy with the shoot of her current show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, they couldn't catch up. But it looks like they finally took some time out to reconnect. As they met recently, Singh shared a glimpse of their fun reunion.

Take a look at Ayesha Singh and Kishori Shahane's reunion video:

In the video, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha and Kishori rocked their casual attire and met for a coffee date. The visuals in the car hint at their fun long drive as well. As Singh posted the video from their day out, she used the fun song Doubtwa from Laapata Ladies.

More about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the lead roles. Kishori Shahane played the orthodox matriarch of the family who hated Sai's (Ayesha Singh) progressive thought process and her passion for making a difference in society.

As the leads exited owing to a generation leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featured Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora taking the legacy forward as new faces of the show.

