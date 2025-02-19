Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Param Singh reveals why he REJECTED Bigg Boss offer; will he do Khatron Ke Khiladi? EXCLUSIVE

Param Singh, a highly talented actor, is currently playing the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the show, the actor plays the role of Dr Neelkant Rane alongside Sanam Johar and Vaibhavi Hankare. Recently, Param got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Upon being asked, the actor shared his thoughts on India's biggest reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. We questioned Param whether these reality shows were ever offered to him and why he never considered participating in them.

When asked whether Bigg Boss was offered to him, Param Singh exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Yes, Big Boss has been offered to me a couple of times, but I don't see myself doing it. Also, somewhere I feel that I will be a wrong casting for them for I am someone who won't be able to deliver content as per the format of the show. I am too reserved for it."

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actor expressed his wish to be a part of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show. He told us, "Coming to Khatron, I would love to do it if an opportunity comes through."

Param Singh had earlier revealed that his few projects were halted midway and weren't finished while he was away from Television. When asked if he regrets spending his time on these incomplete projects, the actor expressed, Regret is a waste of time, I believe, and I didn't regret working on those projects in the slightest. I did what I thought was 100% percent right at that time."

Advertisement

He continued, "I have invested my time in those projects, and I am sure they will come out whenever it's the right time. I look forward to them releasing at some point." When asked why these projects were halted, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor shared, "As an actor, I am not aware of the inside dynamics or business side of things, so I won't really be the best to comment around halts."

Param Singh was recently roped in to play the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the show took a leap. He is paired opposite actress Vaibhavi Hankare.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive updates!