Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's new reel has an interesting twist; Watch

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular and loved shows on Indian Television screens presently and has a massive number of viewers. The show features Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh in prominent roles. Impressively, the series continues to maintain strong Television Rating Points (TRP) even after taking a leap in the storyline. The fresh pairings and engaging plot have successfully captured the audience's curiosity. The performances of the entire cast are also noteworthy and contribute to the show's appeal. Beyond their on-screen presence, the actors are actively engaging and entertaining their fans on social media platforms.

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's new reel:

Just a few hours ago, Bhavika Sharma shared a funny video on her social media. In the video, Bhavika and Shakti are walking together, holding hands. Suddenly, a woman walks past them. Shakti seems curious about the woman but stops himself from looking because of Bhavika. He then starts recording the woman secretly. And guess what? The woman turns out to be Sumit Singh! This video suggests that Sumit might be coming back to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to bring his magic on-screen again. Sharing this hilarious reel, Bhavika captioned, "Ghum hai kisike pyaar mein."

Watch Bhavika Sharma's reel here-

Current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around (Bhavika Sharma) Savi fighting for justice. Savi is focused on seeking justice. In the past episodes, Savi faced bullying from Ishaan's (Shakti Arora) sister, Durva, and experienced harassment from Durva's friend. Because of this, she's determined to get justice and has talked to Ishaan and the Bhosale family about it. Anvi, Ishaan's other sister, admitted the truth to Ishaan, which made him decide to support Savi in punishing Durva's friend. It will be interesting to see will Ishaan and Savi's relationship grow because of this or will get more worse.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Initially, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Ayesha essayed the role of Sai and Neil played the role of Virat. Now after generation leap, Bhavika essays the role of Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter). Along with Bhavika, Shakti and Sumit, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

