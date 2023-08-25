Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shakti Arora feels bad for co-star Bhavika Sharma; can you guess the reason?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh, has been successfully entertaining the audience owing to its engaging storyline. Even after a generation leap and a change of the star cast, the show has been managing to rank among the top 5 on TRP chart. The fresh pairings and engaging plot have successfully captured the audience's curiosity. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars are busy entertaining the audience on-screen and off-screen as well.

Shakti Arora shares BTS PICS:

Just a few hours ago, Shakti Arora took to his social media handle and shared a few BTS glimpses from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In these clips, we see Shakti pouring water on Bhavika as they shoot for a scene of the show. Sharing the first clip on his Instagram story, the actor said, "So much fun @bhavikasharma53". Shakti shared another video where we see both laughing in the middle of the shot as they shoot for the scene. By sharing this clip, Shakti wrote, "We seriously couldn't control our laughter..so many takes..@bhavikasharma53." Shakti shared another glimpse and wrote, "@bhavikasharma53 Poor u..sorry.."

Shakti and Bhavika's PICS from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets:

Current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Isha (Mansi Salvi) arriving at Bhosale Institue for inspection as an Inspection officer. It is also seen that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will be organising and managing the college's annual festival after Ishaan (Shakti Arora) asks her. As shown in the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that Savi's life is in danger.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's details:

Initially, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Ayesha played the role of Sai and Neil played the role of Virat. Now after a generation leap, Bhavika essays the role of Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter). Along with Bhavika, Shakti, and Sumit, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

