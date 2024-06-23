Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has finally taken a seven-year leap, bringing in new actors to entertain its fans. The show keeps viewers hooked with its exciting twists and turns. Shakti Arora, Karanvir Bohra, and the entire Bhosale family have exited the show. The emotional farewell scenes were captured in an unforgettable vlog by Bhavika Sharma, who plays Savi in the series.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors get emotional as they bid adieu to the show

During emotional goodbyes, Bhavika Sharma captured touching moments in her vlog, sharing scenes from the final shoot with departing cast members. She hugged co-stars like Sumit Singh, who played Reeva, in tearful exchanges. The cast marked the end of their journey with a heartfelt cake-cutting and warm hugs all around.

Sumit Singh, known for his portrayal of Reeva, couldn't hold back tears as Bhavika Sharma comforted him in an exchange captured in the vlog. The video showed tearful goodbyes and heartfelt hugs exchanged between cast members, highlighting the deep bonds.

Shakti Arora expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray the role of Ishaan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Meanwhile, Bhavika Sharma, also known as Savi, and Ankita Khare engaged in playful banter.

After the leap, Hitesh Bharadwaj plays the main lead opposite Bhavika Sharma, who plays Savi. The show has also signed Kaveri Priyam from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Varun Jain from Diya Aur Baati Hum for significant roles. Pallavi Pradhan from Woh Toh Hai Albela and Sagar Saini from Teri Meri Doriyaann are joining the cast. Amayra Khurana will portray Saisha, Savi's student, in the TV series.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the final scenes, Savi and Ishaan tie the knot surrounded by their families. Suddenly, Bhanwar returns and shoots Savi. In a fit of rage, Ishaan shoots Bhanwar multiple times.

Despite his injuries, Ishaan continues to fight. Savi undergoes surgery and reassures everyone she's recovering well. Sadly, Ishaan's condition worsens, and he requests his parents to ensure Savi's future happiness. With heartfelt promises, Ishaan peacefully passes away, leaving Savi and their loved ones in mourning.

