Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s TRP drops post generation leap; Here’s what Ayesha Singh has to say

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, once a highly popular television show, has recently experienced a decline in its TRP. The departure of lead actors, including Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, following a generation leap, has marked a significant shift in the show's dynamics. Ayesha rose to fame with the television show and has essayed the role of Sai for more than two years. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora have stepped into the spotlight to essay the lead roles. Now, Ayesha Singh has shared her thoughts on the falling TRPs.

Ayesha Singh on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRP drop

Talking to India Forums, Ayesha Singh shared that she is confident the show will bounce back because the audience has always loved the show. She said, ''I think it is a big shoe to fit in, so we should be kind and generous and give them time. I am sure they will pick up again and will be great at it. So I would want to give them a lot of love because I am sure they are going to bounce back. I am saying this because the show has a very loyal audience, and it is loved a lot. So let's be patient, support them and nurture them, and it will all fall back in place.''

Ayesha Singh on exploring other characters in new shows

It often happens that fans take time to see their favorite TV stars in other roles. Ayesha's Sai was popular among the fans. Talking about other projects, the actress added, ''Honestly, I do not think it will be difficult for the fans because, like we are all seeing, my fans have been eagerly waiting to watch me in another project. They are really excited about it, and so am I. So I think it will not be difficult for the audience and for me too, to get into a new skin. I believe the audience is more accepting now, so it will not be difficult for them.''

