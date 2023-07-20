Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma aka Savi divulges everything about her character; Read now

Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The romantic drama is a remake of Star Jalsa’s Kusum Dola and premiered in 2020 starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The show raked big on the TRP charts as well. The story revolved around the love triangle of Sai, Virat and Pakhi. The audience was hooked on the intriguing storyline, high-voltage drama and the sizzling chemistry between the lead couple Sai and Virat.

In June 2023, the show took a generational leap with the end of Sai and Virat’s love story and the original leads Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma quitting the show to make way for the new leads and fresh storyline. The current storyline focuses on the journey of Sai and Virat’s daughter Saavi played by Bhavika Sharma and her blooming love story with Ishaan played by Shakti Arora but Reeva played by Sumit Singh who also falls in love with him. In a recent interview actress Bhavika Sharma sat down to give away some interesting details about her character Saavi Chavan.

Bhavika Sharma on her character Saavi Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin

As Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin has taken a generational leap, the storyline is now focused on Sai and Virat’s beautiful daughter Savi Chavan played by Madam Sir fame actor Bhavika Sharma. Saavi is equally confident and ambitious as her mother Sai and wishes to become an IAS officer but the hindrance in her journey is none other than Bhavani Chavan who does not wish to repeat Sai’s ill fate with her daughter Saavi.

In a recent interview, Bhavika Sharma opened up about her character Savi Chavan. She added that ‘’Savi is a strong girl who loves her dreams which is above marriage, Savi has taken a stand for her dream of becoming an IAS officer, I relate to her character the most ‘. She further added ‘ Savi’s grandmother has been her support system and she will motivate her to pursue her dreams but the twist is that Saavi will get married to Ishaan and it is not sure whether he will support her dreams’.

About Ghum Hai Kisi ke Pyar Meiin.

Post leap, the show stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the lead roles. In the coming episodes, Savi will marry Ishan. The show airs Monday to Saturday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

