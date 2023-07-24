Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin: Fans get excited to see Ayesha Singh aka Sai on set; Is she returning?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The show which had premiered with low-key hype and fresh faces saw the two female leads gain massive popularity. The drama focused on the love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi played by Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma respectively. The romantic drama managed to win the audience's hearts due to its intriguing storyline, fabulous performances and the electrifying chemistry between Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. The show also catapulted Ayesha Singh who plays Sai Joshi’s career to the next level. She enjoys massive popularity both on and off social media.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein decided to take a generational leap in June this year with the end of Sai and Virat’s passionate love story. The original leads Ayesha, Neil and Aishwarya decided to make an exit from the popular show to make way for new leads and a fresh storyline. At present, the show focuses on the lives of Savi, Ishan and Reeva played by Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh. While the new leads have already managed to win audiences' hearts, fans are still missing Ayesha aka Sai’s endearing presence. The beautiful actress decided to re-visit the sets of the show which got fans excited.

Ayesha Singh returns to the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein took a generational leap. With the tragic end of Sai and Virat’s love story, the show now focuses on the journey of Sai and Virat’s beautiful daughter Savi played by Bhavika Sharma. Savi has turned out to be a replica of her mother and wishes to have her own identity by becoming an IAS officer which worries Bhavani Chavan who decides to cut off her wings so that Savi does not end up having her mother’s ill fate. However, Savi then decides to break the shackles of patriarchy and goes on to prioritise her dreams of marriage with the support of her grandmother.

While Savi has managed to make her place in the audience's heart, fans are still not over Sai aka Ayesha Singh. Recently, Ayesha Singh returned to the sets of the show and some videos were released to keep her fans updated. In one video the 28-year-old is seen watching the shoot and in another clip, she is seen chilling with the cast. She shared pictures with her onscreen brother Ishaan Singh aka Samrat on her Instagram and captioned,” Mitras, miss you in pictures.”

Take a look at the post here

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin.

Post leap, the show stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the lead roles. In the coming episodes, Savi will marry Ishan. The show airs Monday to Saturday at 8 pm on Star Plus.

