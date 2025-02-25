Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah breaks silence on rumors

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce news has been grabbing eyeballs. Earlier today (February 25), the nation woke up to this buzz, and now it's all over the internet. While the couple has maintained silence over these speculations, Govinda's family members have now reacted to this news. After Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh, now comedian-actor's wife Kashmera Shah has broken her silence on the ongoing news.

In a conversation with News 18 Showsha, Kashmera Shah expressed her opinion on Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce news. She claimed these are mere "rumors." Refuting reports of the actor's divorce from his wife after 37 years, Kashmera shared. "I don't know anything about their life. But personally, I think it's a horrible rumor."

Before Kashmera Shah, Arti Singh had also commented on her uncle's divorce news and had called it "baseless rumors." Arti shared that she is not in India and hasn't been in touch with her family members, but she was confident that this is just false news. The actress even said how rumors about her divorce were also doing rounds a while ago.

Even before Arti and Kashmera, Krushna Abhishek was the first one from the family to comment on this news. He had told Hindustan Times, "It is not possible. They won't divorce."

It was early today (February 25) when rumors of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce news made headlines. For those who don't know, the Bollywood superstar and his wife Sunita tied the wedding knot in 1987. Now, almost after 37 years of marriage, the speculations are rife that the couple will officially part ways.

Speaking about Arti Singh, the actress, is Govinda's niece and has been a well-known actress in the telly industry. Over the years, Arti has done numerous shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Uttaran, Parichay, and more.