Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Nephew Krushna Abhishek comments on speculations

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been hitting headlines since morning for their alleged divorce news. As per the buzz, the actor and his wife are headed for a divorce after almost 37 years of marriage. While both are tight-lipped about it, Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek, has broken his silence on ongoing speculations. Krushna and Govinda reconciled last year after a rift of almost 7 years.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krushna Abhishek addressed Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's divorce news. Rubbishing these rumors, Krushna stated, "It is not possible. They won't divorce." While Krushna is the first family member to comment on this news, Govinda and Sunita are yet to release a statement on the same. However, Govinda's secretary has also dismissed such claims.

The news of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce emerged today, February 25. In a previous conversation with Hindi Rush, Sunita discussed their living situation, explaining that they have two homes: her bungalow is located opposite Govinda’s flat. She noted that the actor's work commitments often keep him busy late into the night, which has led to their separate living arrangements.

According to ABP News, one speculation fueling these divorce rumors involves the Hero No. 1 actor’s alleged closeness with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. While no names have been confirmed, the report suggests that this connection might be contributing to the growing distance between the couple. However, no solid evidence has surfaced to support these claims.

Speaking about Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's feud, it was recently on The Great Indian Kapil Show when the uncle and nephew reconciled after 7 years. For the uninformed, Sunita Ahuja had expressed her disappointment with Krushna's behavior after Govinda and Krushna argued seven years ago.

Revealing the reason for their fight, Govinda recalled how he was upset with Krushna after hearing his dialogues. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Govinda then asked Krushna to apologize to his wife Sunita and mentioned that she loves Krushna. Krushna said, "I love her too. If there's any such feeling, I am really sorry. I love her very much." As of now, Govinda and Krushna share a cordial bond and remain close to each other.

