Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Divorce News: Niece Arti Singh reacts to speculations; says, 'I am honestly not in...'

Rumors about Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja heading for divorce have been making headlines since morning today (February 25). Several reports suggest that they are heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. Now, the actor's niece, Arti Singh, has stepped in to set the record straight. While the couple has yet to address the speculation, Arti has dismissed the claims as baseless.

Speaking to News18, Arti Singh stated, “I am honestly not in Mumbai right now so I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody." However, she went on to clarify the rumors. "This is false news. These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced?" she said.

Arti also expressed her frustration over such rumors, urging people to stop spreading misinformation. She even recalled facing similar false reports about her own personal life, calling it unnecessary stress for those involved. "People should refrain from spreading misinformation about their personal lives. In fact, news about my divorce had also broken out for no reason. Such baseless gossip only creates unnecessary stress," added Singh.

For the unversed, a recent report suggested that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage was on the rocks, especially after Sunita revealed in an interview that she and Govinda live separately. However, no official confirmation has been made by the couple.

Meanwhile, talking about Arti Singh's equation with Govinda and Sunita, it is no secret that they were not on cordial terms for years. But the Bollywood actor appeared at Arti Singh's wedding last year with son Yashvardhan by his side and blessed the couple. While many questioned aunt Sunita's absence, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah expressed happiness that the longstanding feud between the families finally came to an end.

