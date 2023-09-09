'Grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film,' Ridhi Dogra on Jawan's success

Ridhi Dogra recently made her Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan in his latest release Jawan. The actress plays Shah Rukh's mother and has been immensely applauded by fans for her acting. With the movie becoming a blockbuster, Ridhi has been receiving love from the fans and thanked director Atlee, and the Badshah of Bollywood for giving her the opportunity.

Recently the actress posted a heartfelt note talking about her experience and the superstar being such a gentleman; helping her the whole time and how it was a festival for her.

Ridhi posts a video with a heartfelt caption

The multi-starrer movie Jawan released this Thursday has Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone doing a cameo. Ridhi posted a video on her Instagram handle, where she shared all her experiences of being on the sets and the journey she had while shooting was on. She captioned- "THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER !’ That is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern."

"I’m grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply. I am a feeling’s person. And I was feeling A LOT. As a person. As an actor. As a fan. All jumbled up. As an actor, I thought ‘Wow, it’s an Atlee film and I’m playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!’ And I decided to do it," she further noted.

She continues saying, "In between schedules for Asur/Badtameez Dil/Pitchers/Lakadbagha - Conducive spaces for me to showcase my characters comfortably… Jawan was a Test and a GOLDEN opportunity. As a person, I was on an emotional roller coaster and a mess, to say the least. Being mostly alone during shoots didn’t help.

But as a student of Cinema, it was a Dream Come True. I got to Observe and Learn and Soak it all in. Every time I was on set I was Like a kid in a candy store. In Cinema History !!! Nowhere else I’d rather be. Lastly, As a Fan! Well, I was speechless or dumbfounded. And the old-age prosthetics didn’t help my swag AT ALL. But to see Shah Rukh on set. His dedication. His patience. His focus. His commitment to the larger picture was just such a Privilege. I know I got a Lifelong answer to ‘Who’s your favorite costar’ !!!

The entire crew and all the teams have so passionately and selflessly worked on it. I can’t begin the tales of it. But your tales of celebration are what they worked for and they must be smiling away now. It was insane lots of hard work and years of commitment. Your joy is our joy. Thank you."

Ridhi Dogra's work front:

Apart from the movie, Ridhi has done many series and television shows like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Asur, Badtameez Dil, Pitchers, among others.