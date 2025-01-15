Griha Laxmi OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Hina Khan, Chunky Panday and Rahul Dev's show?

Griha Laxmi is an upcoming thriller that is set to keep you on the edge of your seat. The show features Hina Khan in the lead role. After a long time, Hina is back on the screens and fans can't wait to watch her performance. Along with Hina, the show also features several other actors playing pivotal characters. While fans are anticipating the release of this show, let's see when and where you can watch the upcoming gripping drama.

When and where to watch Hina Khan starrer Griha Laxmi?

Griha Laxmi will start streaming on OTT from January 16, 2025, on EPIC ON. The series is set in the fictional town of Betalgadh and follows the journey of Laxmi, a simple housewife whose life takes a dramatic turn into the underworld of drugs and crime. In order to support her family, she is forced to navigate a dangerous game, ultimately transforming into the queen of an illicit empire.

Official Trailer and Plot of Griha Laxmi:

The trailer of Griha Laxmi has caught the attention of the audiences online. Presenting an intense narrative filled with suspense and unexpected twists, the show promises to make jaws drop with each episode.

Hina Khan essays the role of Laxmi, whose life takes a drastic turn when she discovers that the police are pursuing a drug stash she is concealing. The story highlights her struggle to balance her family's survival and the dangerous choices she makes which lead to her rise as a powerful figure in the drug trade.

Advertisement

Cast and Crew of Griha Laxmi:

The highly anticipated series Griha Laxmi will also feature Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. Directed by Rumaan Kidwai, the series dives into themes of resilience, crime, and the cost of survival.

While Hina Khan plays the role of Laxmi, Chunky Panday plays Kareem Kazi, Rahul Dev essays the role of Tokas, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya plays Vikram. Penned by Umag Beena Saxena, the project is backed by producers Ajaydeep Singh and Kaushik Izardar.

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: Hina Khan says 'live everyday like it’s your last' amid battling stage three breast cancer; drops glowing sunkissed selfie