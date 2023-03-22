Gudi Padwa 2023: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rupali Ganguly and more share a glimpse of their celebration

Today, March 22, we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. This festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in Maharashtra. At the beginning of the day, each Maharashtrian household hoists a flag called Gudhi, a stick decorated with garlands, neem leaves, and a bright cloth. Gudi is believed to ward off evil spirits and bring prosperity and good fortune. It also represents new beginnings, hopes, and aspirations. Our TV celebs also shared a glimpse of their Gudi Padwa celebration with their fans on social media handles.

Take a look at celebs celebrating Gudi Padwa:

Rupali Ganguly:

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her Gudi Padwa celebration from the sets of Anupamaa. Sharing a picture of small Gudi, Rupali wrote, "Padvyachya Shubbhecchha. First time we have a gudi on our sets thanks to @arvindvai dya3. #anupamaa."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

Power couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain celebrate every occasion and festival grandly. The couple even shared a glimpse of their Gudi Padwa celebration with their fans. Ankita and Vicky looked amazing in ethnic outfits as they gave a sneak peek while praying to Gudi. Sharing this video, Ankita wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy gudi padwa And a very happy and prosperous new year toooo #gudipadwa2023."

Amruta Khanvilkar:

Amruta Khanvilkar also took to her social media handle and shared a picture with the Gudi as she wished her fans. The Marathi mulgi was all decked up in a pretty green saree, wore a nath, and looked gorgeous as she posed for the picture. Sharing this snap, Amruta wished her fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and wrote, "#happygudipadwa."

Ridhima Pandit:

Ridhima Pandit looked extremely beautiful as she wore a traditional green saree and jewellery and posed beside the Gudi. Sharing these photos, Ridhima wrote, "“चैत्राची सोनेरी पहाट, नव्या स्वप्नांची नवी लाट, नवा आरंभ, नवा विश्वास, नव्या वर्षाची हीच तर खरी सुरवात.. गुढी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! “

Nikki Tamboli:

Popular diva Nikki Tamboli took to her social media handle and wished her fans the festival of Gudi Padwa. Wishing her fans on the occasion, Nikki wrote, "Padwa bring you and your family health, wealth and success and lead you to a path of peace and happiness Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success to you Have a blessed Gudi Padwa. #happygudipadwa."

Smita Bansal:

Popular actress Smita Bansal also wished fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Smita shared a picture wherein she is seen wearing a beautiful white saree. Sharing this snap with her social media fans, Smita wrote, "Happy Gudi Padwa. Happy Chaitra Navratri. Happy Cheti Chand. Happy Ugadi. Happy Navroz. Happy Navreh. May this day bring luck and happiness in everyone’s life."



Gashmeer Mahajani:

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani also shared a glimpse of his Gudi Padwa celebration with his fans. Sharing a few amazing pictures with his family, Gashmeer captioned, "गुढीपाडव्याच्या आपणां सर्वांना मंगलमय शुभेच्छा. Happy Gudhi Padwa."

Arjun Bijlani:

Arjun Bijlani also wished his fans as the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri began. Sharing a video on his social media handle, Arjun wrote, "Wishing you all a happy new year and a happy Navratri #gudipadwa #navratri #chetichand . Stay happy and blessed!!! I’m happy that I’m working today on such an auspicious day .. #jaibholenath."

Disha Parmar:

Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and shared a picture of the Gudi on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.