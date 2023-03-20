Guess what mom-to-be Dipika gifted husband Shoaib Ibrahim? Read to find out

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child and they took to social media in January this year to announce the news with their fans. The couple posed with their back towards the camera wearing identical caps that stated 'Mom to be' and 'Dad to be'. The Sasural Simar Ka co-stars have been away from the screen for a long time, and Shoaib recently returned to television. Their active social media presence; regular vlogs on YouTube, and posts on Instagram enjoy an immense fan following.

The couple who are enjoying every day of pregnancy by spending quality time together sets out major couple goals. Shoaib, in his Instagram story today uploaded a photo of the gift he received from wife Dipika. The couple spoils each other with gifts and today Shoaib got a pair of stylish sunglasses. He captioned the photo in the story with heart emoticons and wrote, “thank you @ms.dipika.” Dipika also reposted the photo in her Instagram story with a smiley emoticon.

Dipika and Shoaib had initially met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka, a widely popular show in which Dipika essayed the lead character of Simar and Shoaib was seen as Prem Rajendra. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. The actress was earlier married to Raunak Samson. However, she quickly divorced him due to unpleasant marriage.

Work front

On the professional front, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb' and also creates regular vlogs. On the other hand, Shoaib made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel share snaps of a fun photoshoot in the hotel lobby; See PICS