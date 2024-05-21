Gulki Joshi, who gained popularity with her role in Maddam Sir, has recently made headlines for joining the cast of the next season of the cop show, as per reports. The show, which revolved around four women police officers, managed to captivate the hearts of the audiences and went on to become a huge hit. The action comedy starred Gulki Joshi, Bhavika Sharma, Yukti Kapoor, and Sonali Naik in lead roles.

According to reports, Sonali and Gulki Joshi were said to be retained for the supposed second season of Maddam Sir. However, it has been confirmed that Bhavika Sharma, currently starring in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will not be joining the new season, and Yukti Kapoor has also not been signed for this follow-up.

Gulki Joshi on returning for Maddam Sir 2

In an interview with Times Now, Gulki Joshi opened up about her involvement in Maddam Sir 2 and revealed that the upcoming cop show is not connected to the first installment.

When asked if she had signed on for Maddam Sir 2, Gulki Joshi responded that this was completely false news. "I haven't signed anything," she stated. She added that she is “currently unemployed” and “working” on herself. She further stated that she is spending time with friends and family, traveling to various places, and exploring new things. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Gulki Joshi also revealed that the channel is not launching a new season of Maddam Sir. She clarified that it won't be Maddam Sir 2 but rather an entirely different cop show with a new star cast.

About Maddam Sir

Maddam Sir captured attention with its unique storyline and fresh take on a cop-based series. Centered around a women-led police station in Lucknow, the show starred Gulki Joshi as SHO Haseena Malik, Bhavika Sharma as Constable Santosh Sharma, Yukti Kapoor as SI Karishma Singh, and Sonali Naik as Head Constable Pushpa Singh.

The comedy aimed to change perceptions of typical policing by showcasing the power of compassionate law enforcement. Beyond its humor, the show addressed various social issues in society, with the four dynamic officers solving cases in their own impactful ways.

ALSO READ: Roadies fame Varun Sood reveals getting diagnosed with concussion; writes 'been told to avoid screen time'