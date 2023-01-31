Gulki Joshi takes a dig at Shilpa Shinde's comment on Maddam Sir: Says '15 minutes of fame can rest in peace'

Maddam Sir, starring Gulki Joshi , Yukti Kapoor, and Sonali Naik, is one of the popular shows that has been entertaining the audience for several years. A few days ago, popular actress Shilpa Shinde was roped into the show to essay a cameo role, but recently the actress expressed her disappointment. Shilpa revealed that her role as Naina Mathur was a cameo and was supposed to last 10-15 days. She mentioned that she shot for a few days for it but was suddenly told to take a break. Shilpa further added that while shooting for Maddam Sir, she got to know that the show is going to wrap up and will launch its second season later. The actress mentioned that if she would have been told that she would have to take a break like this, then she would not have taken up the offer.

Now in a conversation with India Forums, Maddam Sir's lead Gulki Joshi, who plays Haseena Malik, reacted to Shilpa Shinde's comment. Taking a dig at Shilpa Shinde, Gulki said that the audience should decide who is deserving and who is not. She also said that there are two kinds of people in this world, one who thrive on positivity and one who thrives on negativity, and people know who is what. Gulki further added that the audience is the best judge, and if they were not honest with their work, then Maddam Sir would not have had a 3-year long run. "I think all the fifteen minutes of fame can rest in peace, for all I care," concluded Gulki.

There were several reports which claimed that Maddam Sir will soon go off the air. When producer Jay Mehta was asked about this, the producer told Etimes that they were supposed to wrap up Maddam Sir in February, but now the show is not going off-air. After February's second week, the makers will immediately begin with the second season.

About Maddam Sir:

Maddam Sir premiered on 24 February 2020 and is produced by Jay Mehta under his banner Jay Production. The show revolves around three Lucknow-based female police officers and one male officer who works at a Mahila Police Station that consists of S.H.O. Haseena Mallik, S.I. Karishma Singh, Head Constable Pushpa Singh, and Constable Cheeteshwar Chaturvedi. Maddam Sir airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on SAB TV.