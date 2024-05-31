Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti are set to co-star in the upcoming series Gunaah on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform released the trailer for the series on May 30. The series stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti in lead roles and it promises a gripping tale of revenge and suspense.

Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Gunaah trailer

On May 30, the official Instagram handle of the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar dropped the official trailer of Gunaah. Giving a sneak peek into the storyline, the caption reads, “Har gunaah ka sirf ek hi insaaf hai... vo hai BADLA... Kyuki Badla se bada koi insaaf nahi! Watch #Gunaah streaming June 3 on #DisneyPlusHotstar #GunaahOnHotstar”

Watch the trailer of Gunaah here:

The 1-minute 29-second trailer shows Gashmeer Mahajani as the anti-hero, Abhimanyu, and Surbhi Jyoti as Tara. It promises to keep viewers on the edge.

Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti share their experiences

Talking about his experience of working in the series, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant said, “Playing Abhimanyu has been a transformative experience. The character's depth and the intense narrative make this a compelling story.” He also added that he had the best time working with Surbhi Jyoti and called her ‘an amazing actor and an even better co-star and friend.’ Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Surbhi Jyoti also shared, “The show's fast-paced nature and intricate plotlines will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tara's journey is as intense and gripping as Abhimanyu's, and I'm thrilled to bring her to life. Working on Gunaah has been incredibly rewarding and I've had the most fun working with Gashmeer and Zayn.”

Advertisement

Gunaah will stream on Disney+Hotstar from June 3. The series will have new episodes dropping every Monday to Friday. Directed by Anil Senior and created by Anirudh Pathak, the series features Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Zayn Ibad Khan in key roles.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Abhishek Kumar recreates Ranbir Kapoor’s iconic scene from THIS movie; Mannara Chopra REACTS