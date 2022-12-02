Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee buy a new lavish house; See PHOTOS

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most talented actors and popular celebrity couples in the industry. Debina and Gurmeet fell in love during their stint in the mythological series Ramayan. The couple got married in February 2011 and became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. Recently, they embraced parenthood again and welcomed a baby girl on November 11, 2022. Now, the couple is filled with joy as they have achieved a new milestone and bought a lavish house.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are now proud owners of a new property and have bought an expansive apartment in Mumbai. In the photos, we see a huge living area that is attached to a balcony. Though their new house is yet to be furnished, still it looks elegant and suits their power couple's personality. Sharing a glimpse of their newly purchased abode, Gurmeet wrote, "Cheers to new beginning ओम नमः शिवाय." Fans and friends flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages and good wishes.

Take a look at the PICS here-

Debina and Gurmeet carrer:

Debina Bonnerjee starred in several shows such as Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. Apart from this, Debina also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 and was a contestant in the popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She also made guest appearances in several other reality shows.

On the other hand, Gurmeet Choudhary is among the popular stars in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has been a part of several shows Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara, and more.