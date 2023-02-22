Gurmeet Choudhary visits Siddhi Vinayak Temple with family to seek blessings on his birthday

One of the most popular actors in the television industry, Gurmeet Choudhary needs no introduction. The actor turns 39 today. He has a beautiful family with actress, Debina Bonnerjee. They are one of the most loved couples in the television industry and the duo welcomed their second child last year. Debina took to Instagram to share images from the celebration of the actor’s birthday. The actor visited the Siddhivinayak temple with Debina and the kids by his side to seek blessings. Wearing a pastel-colored kurta, Gurmeet visited the temple. Debina also wore a cotton sharara set in pastel. The actor spent some time at the temple, interacted with a priest, and introduced his family. Debina carried the little one, Divisha in her arms. Gurmeet posed for the camera with his family.

Let’s take a look at the video:

Gurmeet's birthday celebrations Debina shared photos from the birthday celebration with close friends of the couple on her Instagram story. Actors Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri, Smita Gondkar, Munmum Dutta, and Romanch Mehta were present at the party.

Gurmeet and Debina Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan, where Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married on 15 February 2011 in a secret ceremony. The couple has two daughters, Lianna and Divisha. On the professional front, Gurmeet is gearing up for his upcoming web series Maharana Pratap which will soon stream on Disney+Hotstar.

