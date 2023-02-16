Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee give a sneak peek into their 12th wedding anniversary celebration; Watch

Popular celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee are among the most talented and well-known personalities in the showbiz world. The two are the audience's favorite couple and enjoy a massive following owing to their talent and down-to-earth behavior. Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married on 15 February 2011 in a secret ceremony. Debina-Gurmeet celebrate their anniversary:

On February 15, 2023, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary completed 12 years of togetherness. The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary grandly and gave a sneak peek of it to their fans on social media. In this video, we see Debina and Gurmeet twinning in black outfits as they celebrate their special day. Gurmeet is seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants whereas Debina is seen decked up in a sequined black short dress. The room is decorated with pink, white, and golden balloons and both are all smiles as they cut the cake.

Sharing this clip, Gurmeet captioned, "Happy anniversary my partner… you complete me ( literally ) now with a complete family … let’s begin this beautiful innings of our marriage." Celebs such as Sonu Sood, Munmun Dutta, Aditi Sharma, and more wished the couple on their special day. Debina Bonnerjee also took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures from the celebration. In these photos, the couple is seen locking lips, popping the champagne, and flash their smiles as they ring the occasion together. Sharing these photos, Debina captioned, "Happy another year of togetherness my love. Another beautiful year in our fairy tale love. To the “us” the root of whatever god has been kind to us and given."

For the uninformed, Debina and Gurmeet became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed a baby girl on November 11, 2022 and named her Divisha. On the professional front, Gurmeet is gearing up for his upcoming web series Maharana Pratap which will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

